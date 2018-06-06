White House contractor arrested 'for attempted murder'

(FOX NEWS) — A man working as a contractor at the White House was arrested by the Secret Service on Tuesday after the agency said it learned of a warrant out for his arrest.

The arrest of Martese Edwards stemmed from a warrant out of Prince George’s County, Maryland, the Secret Service said, and he was taken into custody “at a checkpoint outside of the White House complex when he was reporting to work as a contractor.”

The agency said they learned that “Edwards was the subject of a warrant” on Monday by the Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS), however they did not elaborate on the charges against him.