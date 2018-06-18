Who's feeling safe and who's not?

WASHINGTON – Almost everyone in Singapore feels safe – a staggering 97 percent.

Not so in Venezuela where only 47 percent of people do.

That’s the range in perception of personal security in 142 nations as surveyed by Gallup’s 2018 Global Law and Order Report in which about 1,000 adults were polled in each country.

The U.S. was tied for 10th place with the Czech Republic, Sweden, France and Taiwan with 84 percent saying they feel safe and have confidence in their local law-enforcement authorities to keep them that way.

Those feeling safe were fond in Norway, Iceland, Finland, Uzbekistan, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Canada, Indonesia, Denmark, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Austria, China, Netherlands, Egypt, Georgia, Portugal, Turkmenistan, Ireland, United Kingdom, Jordan, Malta, Kosovo, Azerbaijan, Spain, Japan, Tajikistan, India, Myanmar and Germany.

Venezuelans, who are suffering massive inflation, hunger and social unrest under a socialist financial and political crisis, ranked lower than Afghanistan, wracked by a civil war, South Sudan, Gabon, Liberia, South Africa and Mexico.

The pollsters asked questions about trust in local police, feeling safe at night and the incidence of theft and assault over the last 12 months on people they knew.

One country not on the list is Syria, which has been ravaged by civil war with millions having fled and more unable to do so.