Why you must come to Israel with me this year

“And it shall come to pass, that every one that is left of all the nations which came against Jerusalem shall even go up from year to year to worship the King, the Lord of hosts, and to keep the feast of tabernacles. And it shall be, that whoso will not come up of all the families of the earth unto Jerusalem to worship the King, the Lord of hosts, even upon them shall be no rain.”

– Zechariah 14:16-17

What if I told you that you must come to Israel with me this fall?

I don’t want to be pushy, but you need to do this – and I suspect many of you know this already.

As the Scripture above notes, it’s only a matter of time before you will be required to make an annual pilgrimage to Jerusalem. I don’t think you will mind, but I’d like to share what I have learned about that future.

It’s prophesied. God’s Word tell us so. I want you to be prepared for that time when Jesus returns.

I have spent a lot of time in Israel and even more time studying the Word. More than that, I have studied the prophecies about His Coming Kingdom, the restoration of Israel and the renewal of the entire Earth as it was intended to be before the Fall of man.

I have a heart for preparing people for this time, for showing believers how the restoration of Israel is already beginning and for strengthening their faith for the challenges that lie ahead.

I can show you an Israel you have never seen before – ancient ruins that show past prophetic judgment, to the present day that show prophecy fulfilled in our time, to prophetic insights of the future when Israel will be ruled and reigned over by Jesus, the King of Kings, in Jerusalem.

It will all become very real for you. You need this spiritual recharge. I know because I need it too.

If you have never yet been the Holy Land, please know that it is time. If you have visited before, I promise you have not seen what I will show you. Even if you have been there many times, I know you have not heard the messages I will share with you in a special time together. I’m so looking forward to meeting you and sharing what I have learned over the last several years in the writing of “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age,” my newest book, “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,” and even some things I’m preparing for the next release – a deeper and unprecedented study of what the Kingdom will actually be like.

Here are some more reasons you should – and must – join me in Israel this year:

It will still be the 70th anniversary year.

The U.S. Embassy is in Jerusalem. (Photo op)

We’ll be visiting the newly discovered and excavated site of Sodom – something I have not even seen yet. (Major photo op)

We’ll talk about how even Sodom and Gomorrah will be restored when the Messiah returns.

And, of course, we’ll tour the Galilee region where Jesus ministered, take a cruise on the lake like Jesus did, walk the streets of Jerusalem where He walked, meet new friends and have a spiritual encounter you will never forget.

You must come to Israel with me this fall. If you are need of some spiritual rain, it’s required. I think you know the Holy Spirit is working on you – telling you to come. It’s not just your emotions. It’s time.

Please look over the itinerary if you haven’t done so already. And please call my friends at Coral Tours (866-267-2511) and make your arrangements now. You won’t be sorry – unless you don’t come.

Hear Joseph Farah talk about this year’s WND Israel tour: