Why you should come to Israel with me

I believe every Christian should visit Israel at least once in their life.

It’s the land Jesus called home in the past and will, again, in the future.

There are places in Israel where you can literally walk in His footsteps.

The Bible comes to life in a very significant way for every believer who visits the land of the Bible.

I’ve never met a Christian who was disappointed by his visit to Israel.

It increases one’s faith – often exponentially.

It’s like seeing a miracle with your own eyes, given Israel is the only nation in the world prophesied in the Bible to be resurrected. And there it is.

Seeing the sites, meeting the people, eating the food, smelling the aromas and hearing the stories are life-changing.

But I want to make a pitch personally to everyone reading this column to come to Israel this fall with me – an Arab-American believer who has spent more time there studying, absorbing, learning and teaching than I can calculate. It’s like my second home. It will be an intense spiritual experience because I have a different approach to leading a tour than anyone else I know. And, let me remind you, this is a very special time in Israel – the 70th anniversary year back in the land, just as the prophets foretold. And we’ll talk about the significance of those 70 years and see the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

I’m one of those believers who came to Jesus the first time I heard the Gospel, in my 20s. And what got my attention immediately was that His coming was prophesied with great specificity. I figured out that if the Son of God were going to reveal Himself to mankind, that’s the way He would do it. Even though He came to this small country, His visit, almost 2,000 years ago, made Him, without question, the most famous person in the history of the world, overshadowing kings, queens, presidents, generals and every other religious figure. It didn’t take me long after that experience to say to myself, “I’ve got to go to Israel and see this place, experience it, understand what God uniquely calls ‘the apple of His eye.'”

For 40 years, I’ve immersed myself in Israel – first as a Middle East correspondent, then as a student of the Bible and lately as a tour leader who loves sharing his passion for the land and the people and, most of all, Jesus.

But the unique perspective you will have this November if you come to Israel with me and Elizabeth, my wife, who is as devoted to God and this land as I am, is this: We not only look at the past and the present, but the future – the Kingdom of Israel that will be restored as the center of a new, restored world, a paradise like the Garden of Eden. It’s something you rarely hear preached in sermons, read about in books, study in small groups.

I’m excited about the fact that Jesus is coming back to restore the world to the way He and the Father intended it to be from Creation. Isn’t that exciting? Wouldn’t you like to see the land – in fact, the exact spot, the Mount of Olives, to which He will return in glory?

When we look at the ancient ruins, we see the judgment that was prophesied and fulfilled.

When we look at modern Israel today, we see the miracle of fulfilled prophecy – the deserts already starting to bloom again as predicted, the people back in the land.

And when we look at those prophecies fulfilled, it gives us confidence and faith that the future prophecies of a real Kingdom of Israel, with Jesus on the throne, King of Kings and Lord of Lord over all the world and all Creation, will also be fulfilled. You’ll learn more about this Kingdom on this trip than you’ve learned in a lifetime. It’s like a sneak preview of what it will be like.

I’ll give you the insights I had in writing “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age,”< which is all about this Coming Kingdom. I’ll share the amazing things I found in working on my newest book, “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,” which is now out in e-book form at the WND Superstore and at Amazon.com where it is a No. 1 new release. It’s also coming out in September in hardcover. And, I will share some of what I have learned in another book I am working on now, which is completely devoted to the specifics of what that Israel-centric Kingdom of the future will be like.

Do you want to experience that kind of visit to Israel? Then I urge you to register for this kind of once-in-a-lifetime tour while there is still time. Bring your kids or your grandchildren. It will change their lives too. Bring friends. It’s a special time of bonding and a lifetime memory you will share, not just in this lifetime, but the next.

If, for some reason, you can’t make this trip, there is at least one other, very different, kind of tour we have scheduled for 2019 – a luxury Mediterranean cruise to the Holy Land.

I would urge you to do both.

But don’t put off the idea of going to Israel any longer. It’s time to make a decision.

I look forward to greeting you, meeting you and spending time with you on an excursion you will never forget.

