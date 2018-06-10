Woman accused men of abuse, robbed their homes when arrested

(CBS) Police in Mountain View on Friday were searching for additional victims of a woman who allegedly has accused men of domestic violence, only to clear out their homes after the men were arrested.

According to Mountain View police, 44-year-old Sunmee Kim was arrested on Thursday after an ongoing investigation that dated back to January.

In that incident, Kim – who was identifying herself by a different name – reported to police that a man she claimed was her fiancée had attacked her. When officers interviewed the man following his arrest, he insisted that he was her housemate and had no romantic involvement with Kim.