(WGN) — ELGIN, Illinois – The 94-year-old owner of a political yard sign plans to fight against her town’s request to take it down.

Myra Becker has a sign in her yard that says “Impeach President Trump Now!” but the city told her she needs to take it down, not because of what it says but because it’s too big.

While Becker can’t get around as easy as she once did–her mind is as politically sharp as politics have gotten.