Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone

(KBZK) YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – A 59-year-old woman was gored by a bull bison Wednesday at Fountain Paint Pot in the Lower Geyser Basin.

Kim Hancock, 59 of Santa Rosa, Calif., and a crowd of people approached within ten yards of the bison while walking along a boardwalk, according to a park press release. At one point, people were closer than 15 feet from the bison.

When the bison crossed the boardwalk it became agitated and charged the crowd, goring Hancock. The bison immediately left the area.

Rangers responded to the incident and treated Hancock for a hip injury. She was transported by paramedic ambulance to the Big Sky Medical Center in Big Sky, in good condition.