YouTube removes 'Islamicize Me' episode as 'hate speech'

(Jihad Watch) Every day during this Ramadan, David Wood has been posting episodes of the video series he has produced in collaboration with Vocab Malone and Jon McCray, “Islamicize Me.” The idea is that three young men decide to live exactly as Muhammad directed for a month. It’s a biting satire based on the genuinely strange, dangerous, inexplicable, and violent things Muhammad is depicted as saying and doing in Hadith collections that Muslims accept as reliable.

I’ve posted the first 22 episodes here at Jihad Watch, but just now I went to get the 23rd and set it up for posting, and found the notice: “This video has been removed for violating YouTube’s policy on hate speech.”

Now, I haven’t seen episode 23, but I do know that it is entitled “Dawah to Jews,” and so I can imagine that it might depict the boys quoting some of the hateful material directed toward Jews in the Qur’an and Hadith.