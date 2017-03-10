PETITION CALLING ON AMERICANS TO BOYCOTT THE DISNEY COMPANY UNTIL IT STOPS PROMOTING HOMOSEXUALITY IN CHILDREN'S MOVIES AND PROGRAMMING

Whereas, generations of children have been raised on wholesome Disney movies that, whether animated or live-action, were stories of character and virtue, from “Old Yeller” to “Cinderella” – even including explicitly Christian allegories like Pinocchio (“Prove yourself brave, truthful, and unselfish, and someday, you will be a real boy”);

Whereas, in stark contrast, the director of Disney’s new “Beauty and the Beast” live-action film, Bill Condon, brags that the movie will feature “a nice, exclusively gay moment” when the character LeFou – who “on one day wants to be [the villain] Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston” – is depicted in the final scene dancing with another man;

Whereas, Disney’s XD television channel, aimed at preteens and young teens, recently aired an episode of “Star vs. the Forces of Evil” in which the main characters attend a rock concert and, during a romantic song, the concert-goers all start kissing, including several same-sex couples, marking the first-ever same-sex kiss in a Disney cartoon;

Whereas, LGBT activists have long pressured Disney to promote their sexual agenda to America’s youth – as with their 2016 campaign to persuade Disney to portray Elsa from “Frozen” as a lesbian, using the hashtag #GiveElsaAGirlfriend;

Whereas, at least one movie theater, a drive-in in Henagar, Ala., has canceled plans to show “Beauty and the Beast,” saying, “We will continue to show family oriented films so you can feel free to come watch wholesome movies without worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language”;

Whereas, evangelist Franklin Graham, founder of Samaritan’s Purse and son of Billy Graham, has warned publicly that Disney is “trying to push the LGBT agenda into the hearts and minds of your children – watch out!” – and has added that, just as “Disney has the right to make their cartoons” because “it’s a free country,” so do “Christians also have the right not to support their company. I hope Christians everywhere will say no to Disney”;

Whereas, Denny Burk, professor of biblical studies at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, advises against taking children to see the movie, saying, “I am not going to let a movie studio communicate to my children that sexual immorality is ‘normal and natural'”;

Whereas, even Russia is considering banning “Beauty and the Beast,” with the nation’s Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky saying the film would be prohibited if the content breached the country’s law prohibiting the spreading of “gay propaganda” among minors, and a member of parliament described the film as “shameless propaganda of sin”;

Whereas, children’s movies are not the place to promote a harmful sexual political agenda that violates the deeply held religious beliefs of millions of parents and ticket-buying movie-goers:

SIGN THE PETITION

Therefore, we add our names to those Americans who are taking a stand for the hearts, minds and souls of the nation’s children and boycotting Disney.

As Franklin Graham has said: “I hope Christians everywhere will say no to Disney. I met Walt Disney when I was a young boy – he was very gracious to me, my father Billy Graham, and my younger brother when we visited. He would be shocked at what has happened to the company that he started.”



TELL DISNEY YOU WILL BOYCOTT “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” AND OTHER DISNEY FARE UNTIL IT RETURNS TO THE WHOLESOME FAMILY VALUES IT ONCE CHAMPIONED AND STOPS MARKETING A HARMFUL SEXUAL AGENDA TO OUR CHILDREN.