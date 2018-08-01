1st white supremacists, then Infowars – who's next?

Left-wing comedian Bill Maher came to the defense of Infowars after the tech giants blocked the site. Maher said on his HBO show last week, “I don’t like Alex Jones, but Alex Jones gets to speak. Everybody gets to speak.” What is notable about his statement is that it’s defending a site that’s not that far out there. The needle has started moving.

The big tech companies started censoring white supremacist and neo-Nazi sites first. A handful on the left, led by the ACLU, begrudgingly defended their freedom of speech. Last August, GoDaddy, Google, Paypal, Reddit, Twitter and Facebook took steps to ban the white supremacist site Daily Stormer after it ran a cruel attack on Heather Heyer, the activist who was killed at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville last year.

No one on either side of the political spectrum was very upset with the ban, because both Republicans and Democrats are disgusted by white supremacy. The left-leaning media were very careful to always refer to the white supremacists as “on the right,” even though this notion has been thoroughly debunked. They also started using the term “alt right” to try and associate independent conservative sites like Breitbart with white supremacists – down the slippery slope.

Once almost everyone accepted censorship of white supremacists, it became easier to go after someone who was not quite as detested. Since the concept of censorship had already been accepted, it became less difficult to accept another type of site for censorship. After all, tech companies are private, so it’s not really “censorship.”

This is why the left next set their sights on Infowars. The site is disliked by a lot of people, including many on the right, so it was an easy target. It covers conspiracy theories and races to publish breaking news so fast that sometimes there are mistakes. Of course, there are many news sources on the left that are equally as sloppy with breaking news, but the left-leaning media rarely call them out.

So far, not many are sticking up for Infowars. Many on the right don’t see the bigger picture. It’s not about banning Infowars. Blocking Infowars from the major tech sites is merely a step toward the end goal, which is censoring all conservative sites.

The left’s censorship is already making some subtle inroads into more mainstream sites. PragerU is a respected conservative site. YouTube, which is owned by Google, restricted over 80 of PragerU’s videos so young people under 18 can’t view them. YouTube restricts videos that contain inappropriate and objectionable adult and sexual content. However, PragerU’s videos are “animated, age-appropriate, educational videos.” The real reason YouTube banned them is because the left-leaning company doesn’t want youth learning conservative viewpoints. There hasn’t been a huge uproar over this because the videos haven’t been completely banned. Again, it’s all part of a strategy of incremental steps. Once the material has been deemed offensive for children, who’s to say it’s not offensive for adults too?

The left has also made some inroads into banning content about guns. First, Google banned gun searches from Google Shopping. Then it banned videos from YouTube on how to put together a gun. Most recently, Google banned gun-related AdWords. Now, several Democratic senators are asking Twitter, Facebook, Microsoft, Craigslist, Google, Reddit and Yahoo to block blueprints for 3D-printed guns. Facebook has already agreed to ban sites that host the instructions.

Christian sites are also starting to encounter the subtle first steps of censorship. The “Passion of the Christ” website places ads on Facebook featuring paintings of Christ on the cross or with a crown of thorns. Facebook recently started rejecting the ads. Facebook is likely applying its ban on “shocking, sensational, disrespectful or excessively violent content.”

There are plenty more examples like this. Facebook and YouTube are demonetizing conservative sites. Twitter is shadowbanning conservatives. Every little step harms conservative sites and limits their reach.

While the big tech companies are private and can do what they want, they have somewhat taken over the “public square” when it comes to free speech. Good luck running a political campaign if you’ve been censored from Facebook. The problem is just going to get worse if conservatives don’t speak up louder or start viable tech companies to compete. Something has to change before full censorship spreads to the rest of us.

