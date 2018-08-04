4 big questions after Manafort, Cohen convictions

(Daily Signal) A guilty verdict in Northern Virginia didn’t implicate President Donald Trump, while a guilty plea in Manhattan did implicate the president, but it could be difficult to prove he did anything wrong, legal experts said.

Still, they agree the two events in court this week could mean trouble for the president, although they differ on how much trouble.

A jury in Alexandria, Virginia, found Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty on eight counts of tax and bank fraud.

The more direct problem for Trump, however, is that a former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, implicated him in what prosecutors called a campaign finance violation.

Here’s a look at what could be next.