5 must-see Christian movies coming this fall

(FAITHWIRE) — Faith-based films have seen wide success over the past couple of years, and the entertainment industry is taking note, with many new faith-based films set to release this fall. The focus seems to be on spiritual life abroad, with stories of missionary families, military life and a well-known global evangelist.

In March the Christian film “I Can Only Imagine” shocked many when it brought in $17.1 million during its opening weekend, and then another $83 million in total. Another Christian film, “Paul, Apostle of Christ,” featuring Jim Caviezel, also came out in March, placing among the top 10 films during its opening weekend.