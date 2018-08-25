A trustworthy Christian guide to 'Spiritual Warfare'

There are many books on “spiritual warfare,” but this one is different – very different.

Not only is Dr. Karl Payne’s “Spiritual Warfare: Christians, Demonization and Deliverance” the most popular book on the subject, it’s written by a distinguished pastor and academic (not to mention former chaplain for the Seattle Seahawks pro football team) and has been getting rave reviews from reader-reviewers across the U.S.

With hundreds of Amazon reviews – incredibly, almost all of them five stars – typical review headlines include: “Bi-polar illness healed.” “I was bound by something I hated for over 20 years.” “A Christian Revelation.” “The enemy of our souls does not want you reading this book.” “Biblically balanced and based.” “Finally! I’ve been waiting for a book like this for a long time.” “Discover what the church is not teaching about our faith.” “I use this as my handbook.” “The most balanced, gospel aligned book I have ever read on the subject of Spiritual Warfare.” “I am free.”

WND researched and published a remarkably in-depth, 8,000-word feature story on Payne and his “deliverance ministry,” complete with dramatic case histories of people freed from life-long spiritual bondage by availing themselves of the understanding and techniques he teaches.

Payne’s approach to demonization doesn’t come from book learning. It is based on decades of working with hundreds of people tormented by spiritual oppression. He has developed, working with others highly experienced in this area, some key techniques that all-too-few clergy and lay people understand.

“I personally believe that demonic deception is increasing, even within the Christian church, and that the worst of this deception is still to come,” Payne asserts. “If God allows demonic activity to increase until His return, I believe He will also train up and equip a growing number of His children to faithfully and effectively contend with the powers of darkness who oppose His plans and people. Too many North American churches are well on their way to becoming the same spiritually dead museums as Western European churches.”

Not only has he worked in the area of demonization for the last 25 years, but Payne serves as pastor of leadership development at Antioch Bible College, is the founder of Transferrable Cross Training Foundation and is past chaplain for the Seattle Seahawks. He received his Masters of Divinity and Doctorate of Ministry from Western Seminary in Portland, Oregon.

Here’s what readers are saying about “Spiritual Warfare”:

“Dr. Payne’s ‘Spiritual Warfare: Christians, Demonization and Deliverance’ will help anybody who doubts that they are under a spiritual attack. I always knew there was spiritual warfare but did not understand it. He put it all in perspective and helped me defeat it!”

“I have read a number of books on spiritual warfare that fall short on relevance and application, but I am pleased to say this one is on the mark, a must buy. It is an easy but engaging read that rings true with life. This book will turn on some lights and vital insights on how get out of being beat up, but to fight the good fight. Dr. Payne not only knows what he writes and speaks about, but he lives it out every day.”

“Dr. Karl Payne’s book, ‘Spiritual Warfare: Christians, Demonization and Deliverance,’ is one of the most powerful, truthful and effective tools a Christian needs within his/her personal library. I purchased this book hoping to learn from Dr. Payne about the concept and reality of spiritual warfare. I have faced much of what others describe within the book and now, I feel I have an in-depth grasp of how to combat the battles of the world, the flesh and the devil. … Do yourself and those you love a favor, purchase this book and some for loved ones, to become better equipped for the unseen warfare that hinders Christians from living the life Jesus has called us to live.”

The title is published by WND Books. Joseph Farah, the founder and chief executive officer of WND and WND Books, says he gives copies away to people all the time when he hears about cases of spiritual oppression and demonization.

“I can’t tell you how many people have told me it has helped them immensely in understanding the reality of spiritual warfare,” Farah says. “And that’s exactly why we believed this book is what is needed in our world at this unique time in history.”

Get Dr. Karl Payne’s widely acclaimed book “Spiritual Warfare: Christians, Demonization and Deliverance” at a discounted price, direct from the publisher, WND Books.