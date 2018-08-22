Anxiety may be tied to Alzheimer's, says study

(STUDY FINDS) — BOSTON — A recent study shows that worsening symptoms of anxiety in adulthood may be linked to the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

While previous studies have shown depression and other mental disorders can be predictors of Alzheimer’s disease in its “pre-clinical” phase — when deposits of fibrillar amyloid and pathological tau build up in the brain, the neurological keys that eventually open the door to the disease — this is the first to examine anxiety specifically.

Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston found that increased levels of the protein fragment amyloid beta — one of the key indicators of Alzheimer’s — could be linked to increased feelings of anxiety in individuals.