Appeals court protects bishops' talks about doctrine

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a terse two paragraphs, has refused to reconsider a demand from abortionists for the internal communications of the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops in an abortion lawsuit.

The bishops were not part of the lawsuit by Whole Woman’s Health against the state of Texas over abortion regulations.

But the abortionists at Whole Woman’s subpoenaed the internal communications of the bishops when the church leaders offered to allow the burial of aborted infants in their cemeteries instead of having the remains dumped in landfills.

Becket, which represented the bishops, explained the decision “protected the right of religious groups to discuss important religious doctrine free from government interference.”

“The appeals court’s decision yesterday ensures that religious groups are free to discuss important matters of religious doctrine and ministry without fear that government or opposition groups will interfere,” the organization said.

“It turns out that suing the Good Samaritan was a bad idea,” said Eric Rassbach, vice president and senior counsel at Becket. “The church should not have been dragged into this lawsuit solely because it offered free burials for babies. We’re glad the full Fifth Circuit recognized that.”

The court’s statement said, “Treating the Petition for Rehearing En Banc as a Petition for Panel Rehearing, the petition for Panel Rehearing is denied.”

WND reported last month the judges refused the abortionists’ demands to see copies of the bishops’ internal discussions.

A new state law requires the remains of aborted babies to be cremated or interred instead of dumped in landfills, and the bishops had offered Catholic cemeteries as a resource.

Whole Woman’s Health then demanded to see their communications.

The request came after the executive director of the bishops conference, Jennifer Allmon, voluntarily testified during administrative proceedings regarding the law that human remains should be disposed of with respect.

A lower court had ordered the bishops to give up their internal documents, but the 5th Circuit stepped in to halt the order temporarily. And the ruling now is permanent.

The court concluded that the bishops’ claims for protection from such a demand “go to the heart of the constitutional protection of religious belief and practice as well as citizens’ right to advocate sensitive policies in the public square.”

The appeals court said the abortionists’ attack on the bishops “looks like an act of intimidation” that would give the bishops’ conference the no-win choice of retreating from the discussion or defending its position.

The abortionists had offered to withdraw the request if the conference executive would refuse to testify as a witness on behalf of the law.

The court said it looked like an effort “to retaliate against the people of faith for not only believe in the sanctity of human life – but also for wanting to do something about it.”

The conference, aligning with the Catholic church’s well-known pro-life position, has worked with hospitals and families for years to provide burials for the human remains.

Texas first proposed the measure as a rule then wrote it into law, and the bishops simply were offering their support.

The bishops readily provided copies of relevant communications with outside groups but rejected the abortionists’ request for their “private, internal communications.”

It’s not the first request for private religious communications in a Texas case. In 2014, then-Houston mayor Annise Parker, a lesbian, asked for the sermons, notes and other communications of Christian pastors who had publicly opposed her measure creating special rights for transgendered people.

She ended up being rebuked by both the courts and voters, who ultimately rejected her plan.