Ben Shapiro slams critics of Pence's faith

(DailyWire) Speaking with Fox News Host Shannon Bream Thursday night, Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro ripped leftists who have targeted Vice President Mike Pence for his Christian faith, saying, “There’s a baseline level of hatred for Christians, on the cultural Left.”

Bream began by citing an op-ed from late July in The New York Times by Frank Bruni, who wrote, “There are problems with impeaching Donald Trump. A big one is the holy terror waiting in the wings. That would be Mike Pence, who mirrors the boss more than you realize. He’s also self-infatuated. Also a bigot. Also a liar. Also cruel.”