Botched Jesus painting inspires award-winning wine

Beauty may be subjective, but when an amateur artist in Borja, Spain single-handedly ruined a painting of Jesus Christ beyond repair in 2012, it was obvious.

We’ve all made mistakes in public, but this one was bad — really bad. Until it wasn’t. In fact, this error transformed an obscure work of art into an international icon, a tourist destination, a popular meme, and an award-winning wine.

Cecilia Giménez, the amateur art restorer in question, was 81 years old when she attempted to restore the flaking fresco called “Ecce Homo,” or “Behold the Man,” which had adorned a wall of the Santuario de Misericordia Church (Sanctuary of Mercy Church) in Borja since 1930.