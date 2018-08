HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – The Big Island remains under a hurricane warning as Lane — a massive and rare Category 5 Central Pacific cyclone — targets the entire island chain.

Oahu and Maui County, meanwhile, are under a hurricane watch.

At 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said Hurricane Lane was maintaining its intensity as a ferocious Category 5 storm, packing maximum sustained winds near 160 mph with higher gusts.

It’s one of only two recorded Category 5 hurricanes to pass within 350 miles of the Big Island’s South Point. The last: Hurricane John in 1994.