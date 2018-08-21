China spy ship watching U.S. missile ops

(Free Beacon) China is stepping up the use of intelligence-gathering ships to spy on U.S. and allied targets and last year secretly monitored an American missile defense test near Alaska, according to the Pentagon.

The Pentagon’s latest annual report on the Chinese military for the first time outlined China’s increased use of intelligence ships, known as AGIs, for spying.

The AGI deployments indicate the ships are operating further from Chinese shores and also violating other nations’ exclusive economic zones, or EEZs, a designation under the U.N. Law of the Sea Convention that China signed.

According to the report, a Type 815A spy ship was spotted near Alaska in July 2017 apparently monitoring a “live test of the THAAD missile defense system.” The Chinese ship, a Dongdiao-class spy vessel, sailed to a position near the Aleutian Islands for the test.