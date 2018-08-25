CIA material

Passes test.

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A college graduate applied for a job at the Central Intelligence Agency. Together with several other applicants, he was given a closed packet and told to take it to the fourth floor.

As soon as the young man was alone, he stepped into an empty hallway and opened the packet.

Inside, a message read: “You’re our kind of person. Report to the fifth floor.”

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND

Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of

the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



//



