Cohen probed for $20 million bank fraud

(NEW YORK POST) — President Trump’s former personal lawyer is being investigated over more than $20 million in loans to taxi companies owned by him and his family — and could face charges within the next two weeks, according to a new report Sunday.

Michael Cohen is also being probed over deals to buy the silence of women who claimed they had affairs with Trump, The New York Times reported.

Federal authorities are in the final stage of their investigation and are weighing charges including bank and tax fraud and violations of campaign finance law, people familiar with the matter told the paper.