(DAILY CALLER) — Florida Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings made a disturbing joke during a rally on Sunday about no one trying to save a drowning President Donald Trump.

Hastings was speaking at a rally in Sunshine, Fla. when he repeated a joke he heard from Ari Silver, the son of former Florida state legislator Barry Silver.

“I will tell you one joke,” Hastings said. “Do you know the difference between a crisis and a catastrophe?”