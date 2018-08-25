Court strikes down Trump measures on firing federal workers

(The Hill) A federal judge on Saturday struck down several key provisions in President Trump’s executive orders that he signed earlier this year that would have made it easier to fire federal workers.

In a court ruling, U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote that unions were right in arguing that the provisions included in the orders infringed upon areas that are negotiated between federal employee unions and the government.

Jackson, an appointee of former President Obama, wrote that the orders “impair the ability of agency officials to keep an open mind, and to participate fully in give-and-take discussions, during collective bargaining negotiations.”