Credit where credit is due

Pope Francis has acknowledged the sexual abuse that has been committed by many priests and clerics. In most attempts to solve a problem, the first step is to recognize what the problem is and later to make good to those hurt. There is a long way to go on this journey.

How this evil could occur, be tolerated and at times hidden with the perpetrators protected is beyond understanding and certainly criminal. Anybody must realize the pope’s condemnation and the laws of the land means that there will be no spot “upstairs” and any spot on Earth may involves bars on the windows and doors.

Let’s praise Pope Francis for condemning the evil-doers and starting on the journey to a better world.

Dennis Fitzgerald