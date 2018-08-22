Death threats for Vermont trans candidate

(NBC) — MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont’s transgender gubernatorial candidate said Tuesday she’s been getting a steady stream of death threats and other personal attacks since her candidacy began to draw attention from across the country and the world.

Christine Hallquist, who won Vermont’s Democratic gubernatorial primary last week, said most of the threats, which began before she won the nomination, have been coming from outside of Vermont, although during her primary campaign it was not unusual for people to yell insults at her during parades and other public appearances.

“Early on when our team assembled I said ’the more successful we are, the more vitriol and threats we are going to receive,’” Hallquist said Tuesday. “It’s kind of a natural outcome of our divided country.”