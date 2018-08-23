Dems: Don't confirm Trump's Supreme Court pick!

(DAILY KOS) – The Senate must not go ahead with confirmation for a Supreme Court judge nominated by a president who’s just been implicated in a crime, a growing number of Democrats are saying. Especially not a judge who has argued that presidents should be protected from investigation. Members of Senate Democratic leadership like Chuck Schumer and Patty Murray are embracing that position, too—it’s not just a few outsiders. And Alabama’s Doug Jones cited both the legal cases and the documents from Brett Kavanaugh’s earlier career that senators haven’t yet gotten to look at as reasons to “push a pause button right now and let this play out just a little bit,” so it’s not just senators from deep blue states calling for a postponement.

Here’s what they’re saying: