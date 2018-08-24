Dems kill plan to defund Planned Parenthood

(Washington Times) Vulnerable Senate Democrats, including pro-life Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, came under fire Thursday for helping defeat an amendment to defund Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

The amendment, sponsored by Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, was defeated 45-48. Those voting against it included a slew of Senate Democrats locked in tight re-election races, including Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, and Claire McCaskill of Missouri.

Democratic Sens. Bill Nelson of Florida and Jon Tester of Montana also voted against the amendment, which was seen as potential “poison pill” that could hold up approval of the Labor, Health and Human Services appropriations bill.