DoD sets plan for 'grey zone' fighting

Future wars may not be like the massive battles of World War II, where thousands of soldiers using machines of all kinds and explosives of all types directed mayhem at each other.

Or even Vietnam, where combat troops swept through jungles and villages to find the enemy.

They may be conflicts that are, well, irregular.

Worry not, though.

The Department of Defense has a plan.

The department has released a new directive to address the possible need “to provide support to foreign forces, irregular forces, groups, or individuals engaged in supporting or facilitating ongoing irregular warfare operations by U.S. Special Operations Forces.”

The plans were outlined in an authorization from Congress last year. Its FY2018 defense authorization in section 1202 allows for those actions.

A report from the Federation of American scientists says, “The new authority was needed, Congress said, in order to fill a perceived gap in the U.S. military’s ability to fight in conflicts that are below the threshold of war.”

“Adversarial nations are becoming more aggressive in challenging U.S. interests and partnerships and destabilizing regional order through the use of asymmetric means that often fall below the threshold of traditional armed conflict, often referred to as the ‘grey zone’,” a report, from the Senate Armed Services Committee, said.

“However, the committee is concerned that the Secretary of Defense lacks sufficient authority to provide support for irregular warfare operations by U.S. SOF to counter this growing threat and therefore believes that granting this authority will provide the secretary with the necessary options and flexibility to achieve U.S. military objectives,” the committee wrote.

