Don't doubt me: Democrats love censorship

“Infowars is the tip of a giant iceberg of hate and lies that uses sites like Facebook and YouTube to tear our nation apart. These companies must do more than take down one website. The survival of our democracy depends on it.” – Rep. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., on Twitter the day after Alex Jones was banned by social media

“I would like to know whether Amazon is committed to ceasing the sale of all products that promote hateful and racist ideologies. For a company with a policy prohibiting the sale of ‘products that promote or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual, or religious intolerance or promote organizations with such views,’ there appear to be a disturbing number of groups with hateful, racist, and violent agendas making money using Amazon’s platform.” – Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., and co-chairman of the Democratic National Committee

They call themselves Democrats. They claim to stand for “democracy.” But they are showing their true colors these days as the open advocates of censorship of any points of view other than their own.

Believe like them, shut up or be censored in America’s public square. That’s the unmistakable message they are proclaiming openly and, in their own way, honestly. In fact, it may be the only thing they’re honest about.

If you don’t agree with them, you’re a “hater” and unfit to speak your mind in public. That goes not just for Alex Jones, but for dozens of right-of-center voices, from pro-Trump African-American video bloggers Diamond & Silk to conservative Jewish scholar, talk host and author Dennis Prager. And it certainly goes for me and my colleagues at WND.

If you’re not a liberal and don’t bear the stamp of approval of the Southern Poverty Law Center, your right to free speech in today’s America is in mortal danger. The SPLC, you see, is the “expert” arbiter of “hate speech” relied upon by Google, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon and Apple. It is also one of the most vicious, hateful, leftist extremist organizations in the United States, best known for inspiring an armed attack on the mainstream Family Research Council a few years back, in which the perp admitted he intended to shoot the entire staff and leadership in its Washington, D.C., headquarters. He was thwarted, miraculously, by an unarmed African-American security guard who was wounded in the attack. The would-be terrorist later confessed, on camera, to FBI agents that he was motivated by the SPLC’s “hate map” which included the much-loved, 35-year-old Family Research Council.

Make no mistake about it, these people are serious – deadly serious. And, it’s not just the Democrats, who could gain control of both houses of Congress this November if freedom-loving Americans don’t get out to vote. The censorship is already massively in progress thanks to the aforementioned “Speech Code Cartel” – Google, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon and Apple, to name just the Big Six that control the way Americans get most of their news, information, books and, in the case of Amazon, just about everything else these days.

Am I concerned? You bet. Our most essential liberties, paramount to any self-governing nation – freedom of speech, freedom of the press and freedom of religion – have never been more imperiled in this country.

These First Amendment-protected inalienable rights are under siege. I don’t think most Americans have any idea how much so, because they get most of their news and information from the media favored by the “Speech Code Cartel.” They don’t even see independent, alternative media like WND, Breitbart, Daily Caller and the like, because of the Stalinist-style algorithms. This started slowly, more than a decade ago, at the same time Google was actively making deals with Communist China to ensure the people there would see no news or information about dissidents, about protests, about Christian persecution, about anything that Beijing didn’t want the public to see.

But the leftist chickens came home roost in America in a big way in January 2017 when the worst thing imaginable to the “Speech Code Cartel” happened – Donald Trump was elected president.

That’s when they resorted to a scorched-earth policy against the independent, alternative media whom they blamed for the “catastrophe.”

We’ve been taking our lumps ever since.

In the meantime, our most basic first freedoms are hanging by a thread – and the independent, alternative media are fighting for their lives.

I should know. I am one of the pioneers of the online, independent media, having started WND.com as the first such effort more than 21 years ago. We’ve never seen a crisis like this in all that time.

Traffic is down, revenues have plummeted 75 percent since January 2017. We’re hanging on by a thread.

