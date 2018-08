(DailyWire) An illegal alien described as being “highly inebriated” endangered dozens of lives at a Maryland hospital when he set the emergency room on fire, according to a new report.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office told ABC7 that a fire from back in May was started by illegal alien Henry Padilla-Martinez, who is 20.

A hospital employee noticed Padilla-Martinez wandering around in the hall and when they tried to direct him back to his room discovered that he set the bed on fire.