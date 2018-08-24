Ex-U.S. attorney: Sessions should resign

Former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova charged President Trump has never had a “fully engaged” attorney general.

Jeff Sessions, he said in an interview Thursday night, “made a terrible mistake, besides accepting the job, knowing he would have to recuse himself in the, single most important matter,” referring to the investigation into alleged Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

DiGenova, on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, asserted the first thing Sessions should have done when he took office was to announce the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the Obama Justice Department’s and the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton classified-information case.

“Jeff Sessions has no command presence. He doesn’t understand the job that he has. He never has. It it very regrettable,” diGenova said.

After the fall elections, he advised, Sessions should “give the president the courtesy of a resignation.”

The attorney general, DiGenova argued, has “told people that he doesn’t believe that people at the Department of Justice and the FBI are capable of the kinds of things they are being accused of,” referring to the Clinton and Russia probes.

“Jeff Sessions is blind. And he’s surrounded by (Deputy Attorney General) Rod Rosenstein, who agrees with him,” diGenova said.

DiGenova served as the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia from 1983 to 1988. In March, he and his wife, Victoria Toensing, were hired to serve on Trump’s legal team for the special counsel investigation, but Trump reversed the decision several days later due to potential conflicts-of-interest.