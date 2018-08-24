Feds fight states' plan to turn taxes into 'charitable' donations

(Washington Times) The Treasury Department on Thursday moved to block state efforts to get around a new $10,000 cap on a state and local tax deduction that was part of the GOP’s $1.5 trillion tax-cut law.

“Congress limited the deduction for state and local taxes that predominantly benefited high-income earners to help pay for major tax cuts for American families,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “The proposed rule will uphold that limitation by preventing attempts to convert tax payments into charitable contributions.”

Several states have tried to allow wealthier residents to pay some of their taxes as a charitable donation, aiming to give them a federal tax write-off to make up for the lower deductions on property and sales taxes.