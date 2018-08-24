Feds fret over airline employees with 'possible psychosis'

There’s long been concern by government regulators about the few disturbed individuals inside the aviation industry who may decide to cause havoc.

This is apart from the ideologically driven who deliberately set out to inflict terror.

Now a new report, while noting that concern, admits it's difficult to prevent such threats.

“Detecting possible changes in the mental health of airport and airline workers, particularly changes that may lead someone to engage in violence at the workplace or use their access to aircraft to commit suicide or carry out a targeted attack, poses unique challenges,” says a new report from the Congressional Research Service.

The report came just days after two such incidents occurred.

On Aug. 10, an airline ramp worker stole a 76-seat turboprop aircraft from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and eventually crashed it on a remote island, killing only himself.

Three days later, a corporate pilot out on bail following a domestic violence arrest stole a business jet and crashed it into his Utah home.

Several years ago, in July 2012, a SkyWest Airlines pilot “sought by authorities regarding the stabbing death of his girlfriend stole a regional jet from the St. George Municipal Airport and crashed it through an airport fence before fatally shooting himself inside the cockpit,” the report said.

In 2002, a 15-year-old student pilot stole a single-engine Cessna and crashed it into a skyscraper in downtown Tampa, Florida, the report said.

“A common factor in all of these incidents was that the perpetrators exploited their knowledge of the aviation system and their access to aircraft to steal and crash them.”

