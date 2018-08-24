Feeling sick? Maybe it's climate change

(HUFFINGTON POST) – Climate change is, quite literally, making us ill.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported this spring that diseases from mosquito, flea and tick bites tripled in the U.S. between 2004 and 2016, with more than 640,000 cases seen during that period of time. Maine alone saw a 20-fold increase in cases of the tick-borne illness Lyme disease. The danger showed no sign of abating this year, with ticks crawling into Mainers’ lives as early as May.

Their premature arrival was largely a product of warmer temperatures in the region – temperatures that reflect the broader trend of global climate change. It is perhaps for this reason that Lyme disease – once a regional problem largely confined to New England– has now been detected in all 50 states.

Warm weather-loving ticks and the Lyme disease they bring with them is just one example of how our rapidly heating planet is undermining our health.

It operates much like a disease. Climate change’s “symptoms” include storms and fires, fever and smoke, and the mental and physical health challenges that characterize the long aftermath of disasters. It is through these hazards that climate change has gotten under our skin, into our lungs and weighed on our minds to the detriment of our well-being.