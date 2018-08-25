Fired camp counselor charged with girl, 12, for lewd pics

(NJ.com) The hockey coach and camp counselor charged with sending explicit messages to a 12-year-old camper was immediately fired when the Deptford Skating Center Summer Day Camp staff learned of the incident, the camp told parents.

Justin Maska, 23, of National Park, was arrested Wednesday after he sent messages to a female camper, asking for a photo of her in her underwear and telling her “what he wanted to do to” her, police wrote in their criminal complaint.

The incident allegedly occurred Aug. 15 and he was arrested a week later. Parents whose children attend the Deptford Skating Center Summer Day Camp were not informed until Thursday, after NJ Advance Media reported on Maska’s arrest.