(USA TODAY) — In a move to be eco-friendly, the University of Miami football program has agreed to be the first college team to wear uniforms, cleats and gloves made from ocean waste.

Miami’s alternate uniform, designed in partnership with Parley for the Oceans, will be worn by the Hurricanes during their season opener against LSU at the 2018 AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sept. 2.

The special edition adidas x Parley A1 uniform is made of 70% ECONYL yarn, a raw material repurposed from fishing nets and other nylon waste removed from the marine environment.