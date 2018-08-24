Forget fake news; real news is worse

In the world of fake news, sometimes the real news is even more worrying. In two of those “what the hell” stories, there is an example of a fundamental principle of economics: supply and demand.

The first story was about the U.S. Education Department considering letting state education authorities use their federal funding to supply some guns for their schools. One would assume they will be used for protection – perhaps by highly trained and heavily armed teachers.

The second story was from the other side, the demand side, with a Fox News anchor discussing “bullet-proof backpacks” which would protect a student’s back if the shooter aims accurately and you are running away. This is probably a good idea at the time – the running away part.

If anybody wonders whether or not the world is going mad, they need not wonder any more.

Dennis Fitzgerald