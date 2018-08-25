'Frivolous' court filings may cost strip-club owner even more

The “frivolous” arguments filed in an appeals court in Louisiana by a strip- club owner who previously lost his case against a local pastor who opposed his plans now may cost him even more.

WND reported a year ago that Judge Doug Hughes of the 21st Judicial District issued a final judgment in the case that strip-club owner Tyrone Butler filed against Rev. Richard Sandberg and the local Moral Alliance of St. Helena.

The pastor was given no liability, but Butler was told to pay $55,551.832 in attorneys’ fees and costs.

Butler had sued the pastor and his group for opposing his strip club plans. But he failed to appear at most of the hearings, and the trial court judge, fed up, ended the case with a billing for Butler for the pastor’s legal costs.

But Butler didn’t pay.

Instead, according to Liberty Counsel, which defended the pastor, he waited until all the deadlines had passed, then filed yet another appeal, asking for a new trial.

Butler complained that his lawyer had been arrested and jailed, and so he hadn’t received notice of some of the hearings.

Liberty Counsel, in its filing with the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Louisiana, conceded one of Butler’s lawyers now was in “government-provided housing,” meaning jail, but his other lawyer, the one who signed most of the court papers in the case, was not, and had been notified of all the steps in the case.

So the filing asks the appeals court to affirm and award the $55,000 in attorney’s fees and costs.

In fact, Liberty Counsel is asking the appeals court to increase the award.

“Consistent with his original Petition for Damages and every subsequent pleading that … has been filed in this litigation, Butler’s appeal is utterly frivolous. This court should award defendants-appellees the reasonable attorney’s fees and costs associated with responding to Butler’s never-ending frivolous pursuit of this action,” the legal team wrote.

“As this court has said, where – as here – ‘the proposition advocated’ has ‘no basis in law or fact [and] was scantily briefed,’ an award of attorney’s fees is appropriate for the party defending the frivolous appeal.

“Here, Butler presents no serious legal questions and his appeal has no basis in law or fact. In fact, had Butler presented this court with the fact that he had more than one counsel, it would have been plainly obvious that his positions are ‘without legal merit’ and that this appeal raises no legitimate issues,” LC wrote. “Instead, Butler blatantly misrepresents the record arguing that only Mr. Thiel was his counsel of record and completely omits any reference to the counsel of record that signed every pleading in the district court below – Ms. Ponthieu.”

The filing continued, “Knowing that such an admission would be fatal to his appeal in this court, Butler intentionally misleads this court, fails to acknowledge the actual facts in the record below, and utterly fails to present any merited issues.

“This court should award defendnats-appellees the attorney’s fees and costs for defending this appeal, to be proven by subsequent affidavits and other competent evidence.”

The original lawsuit dates back to 2013, when Butler sued the pastor after he and others petitioned the local legislature to adopt an ordinance regulating the behavior of patrons and employees of strip clubs.

“Butler’s strip club, euphemistically named a ‘Gentlemen’s Club,’ has been the subject of raids and arrests for illegal drugs and prostitution,” Liberty Counsel explained.

But the complaint that the pastor was harassing Butler was unfounded, the legal team said.

“Many of the pastors and religious community members speaking in support of the regulation of strip clubs were intimidated, harassed and confronted in public places by Butler. At a gas station in St. Helena, Butler approached one of the pastors and threatened to physically assault him and his family if he did not stop supporting the ordinance. The same day Rev. Sandberg was served with the complaint at his home, his dog was poisoned and died,” Liberty Counsel said.

The legal team explained the pastor was entitled under the First Amendment to express his opinions, and the case against him was dismissed.