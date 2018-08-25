GoFundMe raises thousands for dad who punched pervy pastor

(WJBK) In less than 24 hours, supporters have raised more than $3,500 for a man who was arrested for slugging a sex offender who was being sentenced for filming a 14-year-old girl exiting a shower.

Authorities say Kevin Patrick Smith, 45, lunged over a railing inside a Medford courtroom and punched defendant Donald Courtney Biggs, 40, in the face.

Biggs landed on the floor and curled up into the fetal position, according to the Mail Tribune of Medford (Oregon).

The GoFundMe named ‘Hero punches pedophile’ was started not long after his arrest with a goal of $5,000. It’s already reached more than $3,500.