How a Clintonista came to defend Trump's lawyer

Michel Cohen’s long employment by Donald Trump and his decision to turn on the president, claiming Trump directed him to spend money on behalf of his campaign, may have surprised some.

But others who saw the bigger picture, noting the involvement of Lanny Davis, weren’t shocked.

It’s because Davis has for years been a fixer for Bill and Hillary Clinton, serving as a special White House counsel in the 1990s. Recently, Davis wrote “The Unmaking of the President 2016: How FBI Director James Comey Cost Hillary Clinton the Presidency,” and he continues to defend the Clintons in television interviews.

When Davis’ legal defense of Cohen was revealed, former Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz immediately wondered what was going on.

“I think that’s highly suspicious,” he said.

Cohen clearly was in the bull’s-eye for prosecutors, he pointed out.

“And then comes along Lanny Davis, Hillary Clinton’s person. And how convenient that the two merge and make this Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup that is supposed to the end all, be all,” he said. “Huge credibility problems on this. But it is a serious situation for the president, Rudy Giuliani and his legal team.”

Ben Armstrong at WSAU.com in Wisconsin suggested Cohen, at heart a “liberal,” knew he would need to come up with something against Trump to feed to prosecutors who were breathing down his neck, reviewing his records.

“Michael Cohen also knew he had nothing to flip on in regards to Donald Trump and any criminal activity. Since Michael Cohen is a liberal, he actually doesn’t have any real loyalty to Trump other than a business relationship. Cohen knew from day one, if he wanted to get off or have a light sentence, he needed to throw Trump under the bus. How, if you don’t have anything?” he wrote.

“Hire Trump-hating Lanny Davis, he’ll think of something.”

Armstrong continued: “If Michael Cohen had hired an honest lawyer without an agenda, they would have never let him plea to fake election fraud charges. But Cohen knew from day one, what he needed to do, somehow someway throw Trump under the bus. Michael Cohen knew that Lanny Davis would look to point the finger at Donald Trump instead of Michael Cohen, ethics be damned.”

He said Cohen now is going to prison “because he cannot provide anything incriminating against President Trump.”

“Therefore Lanny Davis DID DO what Michael Cohen was hoping for. Be unethical and get me a reduced charge. For Lanny Davis and Michael Cohen, mission accomplished. For the prosecutors who want to bring down President Donald Trump, mission failed,” he wrote.

Manuel Roig-Franzia at the Washington Post called Davis a “veteran Washington spin-maestro.”

The article pointed out Davis, “for much of his adult life,” has been a “Clinton warrior,” serving as a surrogate for Hillary Clinton’s second of two failed presidential bids.

“Now he has been handed a chance to help vanquish the man who defeated her in 2016, the man who led his rally crowds to chant ‘lock her up,'” the report said.

“Davis won’t call what he’s doing now ‘revenge.’ He’s the framer of stories, after all, and he’s got an alternative for this one,” the report said.

Davis said a “mutual friend” connected him with Cohen only weeks ago. He said he came to know his client as a “sincere” person.

The partnership’s first strategy was to arrange an interview with former Bill Clinton aide George Stephanopoulos, now of ABC News, revealing Cohen’s availability to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller.

Davis ran for Congress, once owned a newspaper and has been a partner in several Washington law firms.

“But Davis is best known for his longtime relationship with the Clintons. He’s been friends with Hillary Clinton since his days at Yale Law. Mike McCurry, the White House press secretary under Bill Clinton, says Davis was brought on to handle the ‘BL scandals’ — Before Lewinsky.”

On Fox News, Chaffetz commented after Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion, making a false statement and causing an unlawful corporate contribution.

“Lanny Davis’ presence here is a huge question mark,” he told “America’s Newsroom.”

“This is somebody with close proximity [to] Hillary Clinton and the Democratic machine. It really makes you wonder: Why is Lanny Davis sitting in the middle of all this?

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said: “I don’t mean to harp on the Clinton connection here, but it is interesting that Cohen chooses the longtime confidante, booster, defender of the Clintons, after everything that happened during the campaign, to represent him here. It’s an odd choice of lawyering, in my view.”

Rudy Giuliani suggested, “I don’t know, maybe he’s trying to get even for Clinton?”