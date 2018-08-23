Hurricane warning out for most of Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – Much of the state remains under a hurricane warning as Lane continues its slow march toward the islands as a massive Category 4 storm.

Kauai County, meanwhile, is under a hurricane watch.

The hurricane warning, in effect for the Big Island, Maui County and Oahu, means hurricane conditions are expected within 36 hours, while a hurricane watch is issued when hurricane conditions are possible within 48 hours.

On Wednesday night, heavy rains buffeted the Big Island, triggering flooding and landslides in some spots and forcing the closure of Bayfront Highway in Hilo, Highway 19 in several areas and other roadways.