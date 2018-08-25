Illegal alien charged with attempted kidnapping of child

(WIAT) According to Jasper police, 22-year-old Bernardo Castro-Gabriel has been arrested for second-degree attempted kidnapping and enticing a child in the incident that occurred on Wednesday. His cash bond is set at $1 million, $500,000 for each charge. An immigration hold is also pending against Castro-Gabriel according to Jasper Police.

Castro-Gabriel, also known as Omar Sanchez, allegedly grabbed a female victim in Gamble Park by her ponytail and pulled her to the ground. The suspect then pulled the victim to his car in the parking lot near the walking trail, police said in a press conference Friday.

Police say the victim was able to kick the suspect enough to break free and then ran and got help. When police arrived, she gave them a description of the suspect and the vehicle. Officers later found the suspect in his car in downtown Jasper.