Internet monopolies: Big tech, big mess

Big tech is developing an increasingly big problem: a toxic culture. This might be tolerable, if their employees were the only ones forced to live downstream.

They are not. Big Tech’s increasing toxicity affects the rest of us, too. Social media, which was designed to “bring us all together,” has brought out the worst in many people. The fickle finger of the “like” seems to have been supplanted by the more widely recognized one-finger salute, which social media should, in all fairness, add to their offerings.

That toxicity is (hopefully) an unintended consequence of social media’s original objective, which might mirror Walt Disney’s “It’s a small, small world.” It may be a small world when photographed from space, but it’s a “big, big ugly planet” when viewed from many social media pages. Most of us are only exposed to such pages when the dispute spills off the internet and out onto the street, where violence and killings result between the aggrieved parties.

Since Big Tech relies largely on algorithms to provide its services, anything they do to solve their problems are reactive, instead of proactive. It’s the perpetual whack-a-mole efforts by the human staff they do employ that always follows the law of unintended consequences and whacks innocent parties as well.

It sometimes seems as if the artificial intelligence efforts have grown to dominate the executive suite as well. The “customer” is forgotten, because there really isn’t one. You see, to most of Big Tech you are not a customer, you are a product or service they provide to their real customers. They collect intimate details of your life, slice and dice those details into infinitely exploitable bits that can be sold to advertisers, government, and … well, who really knows?

Since Big Tech achieved the ability to store almost unlimited data about each one of us, our revelations to one another have become an income stream to them. That, and a test bed for future products. Or for those who want to fundamentally transform us, our lives and our nation’s culture.

Put bluntly, on the internet today you are either the customer, or you are the product. No company provides revenue to investors by giving away their product or service. With that cleared up, it’s easy to see why Big Tech really doesn’t care what all its little products think about what is happening to society; all they care about is how they can expand their product revenue (by selling more of your life story).

Now, Big Tech is signaling it is ready to move on from dissecting your life and selling the results to whomever, and to begin shaping and controlling your life from the inside out. Since you’ve been kind enough to reveal so much about yourself, they now believe they can begin to use that information to manipulate your choices come election time. They are doing that by determining first which stories, articles and posts they are going to let you view. Then, they will use what they know about you to present the story, article or post in the way that best serves their interest in the election.

It’s not the Big Tech firms doing it, of course. It’s the algorithm! That is what is going to attempt election tampering on a scale never before imagined. And as things now stand, there is a real chance they will get away with it.

The adage of “follow the money” has been around for ages because it works so well in unraveling a criminal enterprise. Maybe we need to update that old adage to “follow the algorithm”? We could start by requiring Big Tech firms to publicly post the source code on the internet for their algorithms prior to implementation. That way, computer experts of varying political and social viewpoints could examine the code and inform the public of the expected effects of the proposed changes to the algorithm.

This strategy has worked well to keep some software and operating systems honest. An alternative is utility-style regulation, which I doubt anyone really wants to experience. Think of it as an old landline telephone company being told not only what they can charge, but how many calls they may permit where customers discuss a given topic.

Without some “severe clear sunlight” exposure, Big Tech may well succeed in its effort to gain control of the electoral process in this and other nations over the next few years. As it now stands, Big Tech is operating under the assumption that we have given them a license to meddle in our elections. Congress and the president must disabuse them of this notion immediately, and introduce real accountability into what are essentially internet monopolies.