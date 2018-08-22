Iranian spies arrested in Chicago

Two Iranians have been arrested for spying in the United States on behalf of the Islamic regime.

Ahmadreza Mohammadi-Doostdar, 59, and Majid Ghorbani, 38, were arrested on charges of conducting surveillance and collecting intelligence on individuals and groups considered to be enemies of the Iranian regime, the Justice Department said.

Officials said they were collecting photographic evidence of Chabad and Hillel Jewish centers in Chicago.

“These flagrant acts of Iranian aggression are intolerable,” said Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Ill. “While citizens of Iran protest in the street for economic opportunity and civil rights, the mullahs focus their efforts on attempts to violate American sovereignty and quell the free speech of dissidents abroad.”

The Illinois congressman said the targeting of the Jewish centers confirms that the regime “is anti-Semitic at its core and is committed to the destruction of Jewish people and Jewish life across the globe.”

Reuters reported the accusations also include gathering information on backers of the militant Iranian opposition Mujahideen-e Khalq.

Mohammadi-Doostdar is a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen while Ghorbani is an Iranian citizen and resident of California.