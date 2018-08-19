Is God calling your heart to Israel? Listen!

I was an unlikely person to be called as a champion of Israel, a person who would lead annual tours there, write books about the Hebraic roots of the Christian faith and to study the Old Testament in search of the redemptive message of the Gospel in all 39 books.

Why? I grew up in a non-religious Arab-American family in which Israel was perceived as the enemy, a foreign interloper in the Middle East. As a teenager during the 1967 Six-Day War, I found myself scouring the news reports for hope that the Arab powers would put an end to this “neo-colonial” intrusion into a region that rightfully belonged to the Arabs.

I wanted to see the Jews pushed out.

When Israel swiftly, and against all odds, defeated the Arab powers with their superior numbers, positions and military equipment, I saw it as a “nakba,” a catastrophe, a terrible injustice, a disaster of epic proportions. Over the next few years, one of my fantasies was to travel to the Middle East and join the “resistance” – training as a “fedayeen,” a guerrilla fighter under the leadership of Yasser Arafat’s Palestine Liberation Organization.

But something happened to me a few years later – something not quite as dramatic as Saul’s experience on the road to Damascus (Acts 9), but for me, just as life-changing.

Someone lovingly evangelized me for the first time in my life, giving me an invitation to read the Bible and learn the true story of Israel’s role in God’s plan of salvation for all people – including the Arabs, the Muslims and the restoration of the whole Earth, the way He planned it from the very beginning of Creation. (Acts 3:20-21)

With Jesus directing my life, I got to spend time in the Middle East, first as a foreign correspondent and later as a student of the geography, history, people and, most importantly, the biblical prophecy that is so self-evidently being fulfilled before our eyes in the land of Israel.

That’s why I take groups of Christians to Israel every year – to share with them how Jesus and His land, the “apple of God’s eye” (Zechariah 2:8), are at the center of a miracle that rivals the Exodus parting of the Red Sea. (Jeremiah 16:14-15).

Is God tugging at your heart to visit His land? If so, I want to tell you about two opportunities to come with me and my wife, Elizabeth, to Israel to answer that calling in obedience. I promise you it will change your life, strengthen your faith, inspire you and provide you with an unforgettable spiritual experience of a lifetime.

Option No. 1: The first opportunity is coming up this November, and you will need to act fast. It’s your chance to get to Israel in this biblically historic 70th anniversary year of 2018.

Here’s just some of what you will get to experience under the direction of the most unlikely of tour leaders, plus the assistance of the greatest Israeli guides and the logistical support of the best tour company in the Jewish state:

Several days walking in Jesus’ footsteps through the Galilee where His early ministry began, exploring the terrain, seeing where He performed so many miracles, participating in a majestic, musically worshipful nighttime cruise on the lake – with the only messianic Jewish boat captain in Israel

Having an opportunity to be baptized or rededicated in the Jordan River where Jesus was baptized

Visiting the spectacular site of Petra in modern-day Jordan – ancient Edom

Seeing the newly discovered and recently excavated Sodom and Gomorrah of Genesis 19 also in Jordan, near the Dead Sea – and learn about how these famously judged cities will be restored along with the rest of the Earth in Jesus’ Kingdom

And the ultimate treat – several days in Jerusalem, experiencing the old and the new, the sites, the sounds and the smells, again actually walking in places we are certain Jesus walked. And, while in Jerusalem, we will be sure to visit new U.S. Embassy there! What a photo op that will make!

Experience the beauty of a special Sabbath meal together in Jerusalem, prepared and presented by Elizabeth – in the uniquely Farah style

The theme of this tour in “restoration,” and that’s what those on the tour will experience personally while seeing the undeniable evidence of the Kingdom restoration already taking place in Israel today.

You will never be quite the same after this trip. It’s a refreshing of the spirit. It’s a connection with your Savior that will never be broken.

And that’s option No. 1, but you better act fast to secure the best airline fares available. If this sounds like the trip for you, visit the WND Israel Tour website now and call Coral Tours at 866-267-2511 today. Time is of the essence. Don’t put it off for another day.

Option No. 2: If a luxurious Mediterranean cruise is your idea of the best way to experience Israel, that’s how we will be doing it in September 2019:

Seven days on a five-star cruise ship, with five full days touring Israel

Lots of time for relaxing, private teachings in Jerusalem and aboard the ship

A visit to an ancient synagogue in Magdala, believed to be the congregation of Mary Magdalene, where Jesus most certainly taught

See the Dead Sea Scrolls explained by expert curator Dr. Adolfo Roitman

A private tour of the City of David with archaeologist Eli Shukron

A full day in Malta, visiting traditional sites as outlined in Acts 27-28

Five special dinners (Jerusalem, Galilee included) with private teachings

Luxury hotels like the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem and the newest lakefront boutique hotel on the Sea of Galilee, when you’re not on the ship

Check out the amazing itinerary and accommodations here.

Every registrant will receive my new upcoming hardcover release, “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,” signed by me, as well as my previous title, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age.”

Place a deposit for this biblical cruise tour by Oct. 20, 2018, and you will receive a bonus personal tour with me, Elizabeth and Eli Shukron to the mysterious standing stone of Melchizedek.

Call our friends at Living Passages for more information or to reserve your spot now – 1-888-771-8717.

These are two entirely different types of Israel tours – something for everyone. In fact, why choose? Why not do both?