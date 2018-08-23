Jeff Sessions fires back at Trump

(CNBC) Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired back against President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying the Justice Department will not be “improperly influenced by political considerations.” Earlier, Trump attacked him on television, asking “what kind of a man is this?”

“I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the President’s agenda,” Sessions said in the statement, which was posted on Twitter by Justice Department spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores.

During an interview that aired hours earlier on “Fox & Friends,” Trump said Sessions “never took control of the Justice Department,” criticizing the former Alabama senator for recusing himself from the investigation into possible links between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.