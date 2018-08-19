Jihadists who murdered 8 children receiving paychecks

The horrific 2001 suicide-bomb attack on a Sbarro pizza restaurant in Jerusalem killed 15 people, including eight children, and injured another 130.

Seventeen years later, the family of the suicide bomber, Izz al-Din Al-Masri, as well as two terrorists who supported the attack have been paid a total of more than $294,332, according to Israel-based Palestinian Media Watch.

The Palestinian Authority law requires that any peace agreement with Israel include the release of all terrorist prisoners, including the maker of the bomb in the Sbarro attack, Abdallah Barghouti, who has murdered a total of 67 people.

Barghouti has received salary payments from the PA of at least $191,526.

The terrorist who planned the attack and brought the bomber to Sbarro was Ahlam Tamimi, who was arrested in September 2001 and received 16 life sentences. In 2011, she was released as part of the deal to free Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit from his Hamas captors.

During her time in prison, the Palestinian Authority prison paid Tamini at least $52,681.

A pregnant American died in the attack along with a Brazilian and 13 Israelis. Jordan denied a request by the U.S. to extradite Tamimi, who is on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorist list.

PMW noted that Palestinian law mandates that every terrorist imprisoned by Israel receive a monthly salary for the full duration of his or her time in prison and often even after release. The PA also pays monthly allowances to the families of so-called “martyrs,” who carried out their acts in the name of Islam, believing they would be rewarded by Allah in the afterlife.

Tamimi explained to an Israeli interviewer that her mission was to choose the target of attack and to lead the “martyrdom-seeker,” the suicide bomber, there.

She said her job ultimately was “to realize, for this martyrdom-seeker, the happy life that he wanted.”

Interviewer: Didn’t you think about the people who were in the restaurant? The children? The families? Tamimi: No. Tamimi: I have no regrets, and no Palestinian prisoner regrets what he or she has done. We were defending ourselves. What are we supposed to regret? Should we regret defending ourselves? Should we regret that the Israelis killed one of us so we killed a different one of them? We have no regrets. Interviewer: Do you know how many children were killed in the restaurant? Tamimi: Three children were killed in the operation, I think. [Smiles.] Interviewer: Eight. Tamimi: “Eight?! [Smiles.] Eight.”

Tamimi, who has lived in Jordan since her release, was asked in an interview broadcast on a Jordanian website in 2011 if she would participate in or carry out another terror attack.

“Of course. I don’t regret what happened, absolutely not. That is the path; I give myself for the sake of Allah, to Jihad for Allah,” she said.

“I carried out [my mission] and Allah made me successful. You know the number of victims who were killed. All that was thanks to the success from Allah. Do you expect me to abandon what I did, saying [I regret it]? Regret is something that is out of the question. If time could go backwards, I would carry out what I did, in the same manner.”