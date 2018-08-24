Just say no to social media

Mr. Farah:

The only thing I can think to do is, if one does not want to be mind-controlled, one should stay off social media completely. I do, and I can honestly say I don’t miss a thing. I do not have one account, I download nothing, I do not have a smart phone, and only the Internet applications I trust are read.

I do not feel the need to read rags like LA Times, NY Times, etc. because if I watch any news I’ll get the lefts position without making myself crazy.

Some workplace acquaintances and I were talking about abortion and abstinence and birth control methods, and I brought out the point that “if you don’t want to become pregnant, don’t have unprotected sex. The only way to prevent it other than birth control methods is don’t do it.” They had no argument except “human nature.”

Same with this garbage – you don’t have to go there. If you never take the first illegal drug, you don’t have to worry about addiction. There is nothing that says I must use social media so I don’t.

Judy Turner