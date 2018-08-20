Land grab for animal that can't survive there

There probably are not many people with serious antagonism toward the dusky gopher frog.

But the question before the U.S. Supreme Court is whether the federal government has the right to take over private property for the frog’s habitat despite admitting the animal never could survive there.

The Pacific Legal Foundation is challenging a 2012 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service designation of more than 1,500 acres of Louisiana as “critical habitat” for the frog on behalf of one of the landowners, Edward Poitevent.

The complaint argues the frog hasn’t been seen in Louisiana – let alone on the private land in question – in more than 50 years.

“Moreover, this land cannot sustain the frog: the Fish and Service admits the frog could never survive (in ESA parlance, ‘be conserved’) on Edward’s land without significant, expensive changes to the land, including regularly prescribed burnings and an entire tree repopulation,” states the complaint.

“No matter to the government; it believes one day Edward and the other landowners will simply ‘cooperate’ with the government’s plan for their property and invest millions of dollars to try and create habitat for the frog to survive.”

The complaint argues “the only place you’ll find the critter, in its actual real world habitat, is nearly 70 miles away from Edward’s property.”

That would be in Mississippi.

Oral arguments in the case, Weyerhaeuser v. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will be heard Oct. 1 before the Supreme Court.

“Under the Endangered Species Act, the critical habitat designation prevents Edward and his fellow landowners from using their own land as they wish in the future without the federal government’s permission,” says the complaint.

Among its arguments: The government can’t call the land “critical habitat” because it’s not even “habitat.”

“The ordinary dictionary meaning of the term is ‘the place where a particular species of animal or plant is normally found,'” the complaint noted.

The government argues the Endangered Species Act does not necessarily require a “habitat” to be habitable.” The ESA defines two kinds of critical habitat, occupied and unoccupied, and references the “features essential to conservation” only in connection with occupied habitat.

The PLF complaint addressed the government’s argument: “Under this reading, if all habitat is required to be habitable, i.e., to have the ‘essential features,’ then the specification that occupied habitat have the ‘essential features’ would be redundant.”

The brief asserts U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s position “boils down to nothing more than ‘critical habitat is what we say it is.'”

“No objective, enforceable criteria that a court could apply to this or any future designation can be gleaned from the critical habitat designations identified by the service,” the brief argues.

“The service’s assertions that Unit 1 might be habitat, conditionally (if the landowners change their minds and dedicate significant money and effort to establish functional habitat on their property) and in the future (i.e., after the condition is met), are not germane to whether the service can designate Unit 1 now, because the ESA allows the service to designate only those areas that meet the criteria at the time of designation.”

The site cannot be designated as essential, the complaint says, because it is no currently “adequate.”