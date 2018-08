HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – Hurricane Lane continues its slow march toward the island chain as a dangerous Category 3 storm, and forecasters warn the cyclone is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves over or comes “dangerously close” to portions of the state through Friday.

At 2 a.m. Friday, Oahu and Maui remained under a hurricane warning, while Kauai was under a hurricane watch.

The hurricane warning for the Big Island has been dropped, and the island is now under a tropical storm warning.

On Friday morning, Hurricane Lane was situated about 160 miles southwest of Honolulu.